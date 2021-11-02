Head to Head Contrast: RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RingCentral and EVmo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 2 14 1 2.94 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

RingCentral currently has a consensus price target of $416.35, suggesting a potential upside of 64.96%. Given RingCentral’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RingCentral is more favorable than EVmo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of RingCentral shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

RingCentral has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 4.55, indicating that its stock price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -9.78% -59.27% -6.55% EVmo -78.72% -453.01% -86.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RingCentral and EVmo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $1.18 billion 19.51 -$83.00 million ($0.87) -290.10 EVmo $7.62 million 6.01 -$3.50 million N/A N/A

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral.

Summary

RingCentral beats EVmo on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

