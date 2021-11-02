Head-To-Head Survey: Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) vs. Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ)

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) and Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Applied UV shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Applied UV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Xenonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Applied UV has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenonics has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied UV and Xenonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied UV 0 0 1 0 3.00 Xenonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Applied UV and Xenonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied UV -88.95% -54.83% -41.74% Xenonics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied UV and Xenonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied UV $5.73 million 9.20 -$3.37 million ($0.59) -9.49 Xenonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xenonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied UV.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc. designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities. The company is based in Mount Vernon, New York.

Xenonics Company Profile

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of portable illumination products and low light viewing systems. The firm markets illumination products under the NightHunter brand name and night vision under the SuperVision brand. The NightHunter series of products is produced in a variety of configurations to suit specific customer needs. These include compact hand-held systems for foot-borne personnel and stabilized systems for airborne, vehicular and shipboard use. The company was founded in July 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

