Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.38. 3,842,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,155. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.85.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

