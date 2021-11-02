HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to post sales of $64.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.63 million. HealthStream reported sales of $61.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $256.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.45 million to $257.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $274.51 million, with estimates ranging from $271.38 million to $276.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 74,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,903. The stock has a market cap of $849.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

