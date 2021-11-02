HeartBout (HB) Market Cap Reaches $135,534.16

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. HeartBout has a market cap of $135,534.16 and approximately $127.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00221775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00094100 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.