Hedget Trading Down 0.7% This Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00006047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedget has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $189,669.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00050761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00220484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00096216 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

