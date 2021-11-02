Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Short Interest Up 48.5% in October

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 25.7% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 42.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 178.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helix Acquisition alerts:

Helix Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Helix Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.