Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion.

Shares of HLF stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.46. 1,202,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,518. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.99. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLF. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

