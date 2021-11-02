Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 29,960 Shares

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HRI stock opened at $183.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.74. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $192.55.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Herc by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,658,000 after buying an additional 127,896 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Herc by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

