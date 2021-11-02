HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$1.50. ATB Capital currently has an underperform rating on the stock. HEXO traded as low as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 1973494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$520.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.50.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

