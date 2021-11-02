Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hibbett outpaced the industry year to date. The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Pent-up demand, government stimulus, enhanced assortment of highly coveted merchandise and improved omni-channel capabilities remained upsides. Increased focus on stores and online as well as strong vendor relationships contributed to growth in Hibbett and City Gear brands. Although year over year results remain drab, it witnessed sturdy sales growth on a two-year basis. Management raised its GAAP view for fiscal 2022. However, higher SG&A expense due to higher store costs, investments to attract customers and improve back-office processes remain concerning. It expects SG&A expenses, as a percent of sales, to increase in second-half fiscal 2022. Higher freight expense and supply chain disruptions remain headwinds.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $80.53 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 539.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 179,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 151,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 80,492 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $6,651,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

