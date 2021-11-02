High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Update

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,700 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the September 30th total of 495,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 18,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $186,585.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Hellerman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,128 shares of company stock valued at $993,053 in the last 90 days. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 22.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 305.0% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth $26,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. 28,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,744. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

