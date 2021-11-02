Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,880 ($37.63) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

LON:HIK opened at GBX 2,445 ($31.94) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,462.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,464.80. The stock has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.74. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

