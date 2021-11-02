Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,102.33 ($14.40).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,001 ($13.08) to GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 838.40 ($10.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -164.51. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 887.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 857.22.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

