Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 699.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.80. 21,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,817. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.