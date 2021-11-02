Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hologic stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,817. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 559.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 176,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 149,802 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 4,730.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,696,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.