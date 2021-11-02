Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $41.60 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 39.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

