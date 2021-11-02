Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HOPE stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. 522,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.01. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth $212,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 44.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,768 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.