Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $17.95.
Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile
Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.
