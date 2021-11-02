Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

