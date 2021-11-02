Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $124.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon got a boost with the nod of Tepezza for treating Thyroid Eye Diseasea (TED). The drug has witnessed a strong uptake. The drug has seen a strong relaunch as well as continued growth after a temporary short-term disruption in the supply. Krystexxa too promises growth. Horizon is working on label expansion for several of its drugs, which is likely to further boost sales further upon potential approval. Strategic acquisitions and efforts to develop its pipeline, are impressive too. However, Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its marketed drugs, which is a concern. It is also facing adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected sales. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Estimates have gone up ahead of Q3 results. Horizon has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

HZNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $118.29 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,206 shares of company stock valued at $16,951,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

