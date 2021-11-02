Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HWDJF. Peel Hunt upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

OTCMKTS:HWDJF remained flat at $$12.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

