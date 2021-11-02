Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $162.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $183,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian F. Coleman acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $72,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

