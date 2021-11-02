Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Down 29.9% in October

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 492,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

HDSN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 120,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,736. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $159.68 million, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian F. Coleman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $72,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $183,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

