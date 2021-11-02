Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,453,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 636,051 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Humana worth $4,185,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 55,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.92.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $458.21. 10,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

