Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Hits $61,631.37 on Top Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $61,631.37 or 1.00161799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $5.01 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00080919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00075307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00106339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,410.48 or 0.99802815 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.73 or 0.07028453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022600 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

