Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $19,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. S&T Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 158,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

