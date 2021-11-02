Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a total market cap of $18.72 million and $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00050704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.04 or 0.00221931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00095716 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Profile

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official website is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Hyprr (Howdoo)

