Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.39

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and traded as high as $12.02. Iberdrola shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 32,059 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.

Iberdrola Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBDSF)

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

