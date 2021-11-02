Idena (IDNA) Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $161,798.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idena has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00082401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00069191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00105269 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00076496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00102997 BTC.

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 76,168,348 coins and its circulating supply is 52,950,476 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

