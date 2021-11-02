IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.30 to $8.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.185 billion to $3.200 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.300-$8.380 EPS.

IDXX stock traded down $43.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $622.65. 14,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,318. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $653.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $421.15 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,887 shares of company stock worth $13,806,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

