IGM Financial (IGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect IGM Financial to post earnings of C$1.07 per share for the quarter.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.00 million.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$48.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.60. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$29.23 and a 12-month high of C$49.51. The firm has a market cap of C$11.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.25.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

