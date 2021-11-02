IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $19.70 on Friday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in IMAX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IMAX by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 123,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 27,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IMAX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

