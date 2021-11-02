Immunic (IMUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Immunic to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IMUX stock remained flat at $$9.65 on Tuesday. 660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $253.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.03. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 14,032.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Immunic were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMUX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

