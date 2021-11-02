Immunic (IMUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Immunic to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of IMUX stock remained flat at $$9.65 on Tuesday. 660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $253.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.03. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $28.21.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IMUX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.