Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Update

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 259,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, Director Michael Rapp acquired 25,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $518,201.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,965,325.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Immunome by 9,375.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Immunome by 8,271.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immunome by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 854,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 58,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

IMNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of IMNM opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.49. Immunome has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Immunome will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

