Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

IMBBY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. 115,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

