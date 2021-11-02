Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $35.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -95.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -104.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 83.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 203,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 92,587 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 24.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 40.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 679,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

