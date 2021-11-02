Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$44.45.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$43.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.77. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$17.71 and a 52 week high of C$45.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.0799997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -176.47%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

