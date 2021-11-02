Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 85,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Independence in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Independence by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Independence by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Independence by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,288,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IHC traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55. Independence has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $726.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

