Infinitecoin (IFC) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.60 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $16.60 million and approximately $1,047.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

