InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,900 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 315,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 603,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 91.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 508,093 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFRX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of InflaRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.44. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

