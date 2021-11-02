Information Services Group (III) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Information Services Group has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. On average, analysts expect Information Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of III opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Information Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Information Services Group worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

