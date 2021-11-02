Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Down 20.8% in October

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:IEA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,415. The company has a market capitalization of $274.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.64. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

