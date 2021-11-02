Ingersoll Rand (IR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IR opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $55.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Ingersoll Rand worth $75,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

