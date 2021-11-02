InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.910-$1.930 EPS.

Shares of INMD traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.78. 6,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,825. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.65. InMode has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $98.79.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

INMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

