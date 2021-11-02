INmune Bio (INMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect INmune Bio to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect INmune Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $345.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $130,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,124 shares of company stock worth $722,480. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in INmune Bio stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.