Innovation Blockchain Payment Achieves Market Cap of $4.16 Million (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $178,021.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00220368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00093765 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004344 BTC.

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

