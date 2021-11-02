Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,021,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $34,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $129,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INOV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

