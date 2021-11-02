Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Trading 5.4% Higher

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $6.88. 13,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,255,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Get Inseego alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $698.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 22.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 231,347 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Inseego by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the first quarter worth about $6,184,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 1.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.