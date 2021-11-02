Insider Buying: Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) Insider Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) insider Michael Hannington bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.
Redbank Copper Company Profile
