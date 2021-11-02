Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Sells 12,849 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $1,045,523.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George P. Sakellaris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, George P. Sakellaris sold 1,646 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $119,203.32.

On Tuesday, September 7th, George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,014,777.92.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $7.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.58. 31,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,700. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1,860.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 330,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

